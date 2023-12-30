TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 6,800.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TSS Trading Down 10.0 %

OTCMKTS:TSSI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 988 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,526. TSS has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.

Get TSS alerts:

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter. TSS had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc provides comprehensive services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, and mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.