Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Update

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tsumura & Co. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TSMRF remained flat at $18.10 during trading hours on Friday. Tsumura & Co. has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $20.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76.

Get Tsumura & Co. alerts:

Tsumura & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Tsumura & Co manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsumura & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsumura & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.