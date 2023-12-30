Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Tyra Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TYRA

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TYRA opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. Tyra Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $19.74.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 206.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.