U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $295.88 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.16. The company has a market capitalization of $150.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

