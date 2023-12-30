U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 9,907 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Targa Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 47,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 80,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Targa Resources by 46.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TRGP opened at $86.87 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $91.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.34 and a 200 day moving average of $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Targa Resources

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.