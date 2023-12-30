U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,879 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 6.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 36.0% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,464,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.8% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 15,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,965 shares of company stock worth $11,469,932. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.41.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.7 %

BX opened at $130.89 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.07 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.75. The firm has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

