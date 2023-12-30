U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Livent by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in Livent by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 51,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Livent by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 13,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LTHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Livent from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.04.

Livent Stock Performance

Shares of Livent stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Livent had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 40.77%. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Livent

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Livent Profile

(Free Report)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.