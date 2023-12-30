U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in KLA by 97,540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,216,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in KLA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,032,000 after acquiring an additional 62,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in KLA by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,842,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $735,562,000 after acquiring an additional 263,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $527.94.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $581.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $597.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $536.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.02. The firm has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.