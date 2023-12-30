U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.85 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,039 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 60.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,183,895 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $256,868,000 after buying an additional 5,697,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $788,570,000 after buying an additional 5,188,456 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE GOLD opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 602.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 1,300.00%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

