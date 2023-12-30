U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 1,147.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $3,109,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $52,586,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $3,212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $14.90 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $429.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 800.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer cut Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OWL

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.