U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,674 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.1% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,502 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 34.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.88.

TGT opened at $142.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

