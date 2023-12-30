U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 10,987 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,270,632,000 after acquiring an additional 617,798,804 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $542,703,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,328 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,552,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,748 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average is $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.