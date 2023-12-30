U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% in the third quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $460.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $425.26 and a 200 day moving average of $406.27. The company has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $287.49 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.