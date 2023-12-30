U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,075,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY opened at $125.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.