U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,821 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 2.7 %

WES stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $30.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.71.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $776.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.38 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 35.15%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 84.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WES has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

