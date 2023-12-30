U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 284,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $29.84 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

