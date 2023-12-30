U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,461 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 39,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MRK opened at $109.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.