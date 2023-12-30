U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,468 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $296,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 24.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 91,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 160,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $2,656,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.4% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.17. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $96.23.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.