U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 156 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,338,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $310.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.97. The company has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.94 and a 52-week high of $313.35.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

