U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,471 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,471 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EQT by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,939,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $696,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of EQT by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,691,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,917,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,837,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.93.

EQT Stock Down 0.9 %

EQT stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.85.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

