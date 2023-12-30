UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,800 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the November 30th total of 989,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,368.0 days.

OTCMKTS UCBJF traded up $6.26 on Friday, hitting $87.10. 347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39. UCB has a 52 week low of $69.70 and a 52 week high of $98.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average of $83.91.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

