UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Position Decreased by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. UGI makes up 1.4% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc. owned 0.05% of UGI worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in UGI during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 236.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UGI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,170. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $43.19.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 16.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on UGI. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

