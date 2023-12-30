Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,793,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $133.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.79. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $136.69.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,334,973.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,400 shares of company stock worth $4,753,653. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

