Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Raises Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 55.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 111,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Mosaic Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $57.46.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.