Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Takes Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 40.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,067 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $159,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth about $821,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 16,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 7.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Price Performance

NYSE:MAIN opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $44.19.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.34 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 81.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.