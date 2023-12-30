Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Short Interest Down 20.6% in December

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,235,100 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the November 30th total of 1,555,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,470.2 days.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS UNBLF opened at $73.00 on Friday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $76.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average of $55.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNBLF shares. Barclays upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is an owner, developer and operator of sustainable, high-quality real estate assets in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. The Group operates 74 shopping centres in 12 countries, including 39 which carry the iconic Westfield brand. These centres attract over 900 million visits annually and provide a unique platform for retailers and brands to connect with consumers.

