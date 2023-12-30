Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 327.8% from the November 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Unicaja Banco Stock Performance
Shares of UNJCF opened at $1.19 on Friday. Unicaja Banco has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01.
About Unicaja Banco
