UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Holdings Trimmed by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in UniFirst by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 0.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in UniFirst by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total transaction of $1,044,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,054.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on UniFirst in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Read Our Latest Report on UNF

UniFirst Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UNF traded down $2.51 on Friday, reaching $182.91. The company had a trading volume of 57,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.12. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $150.50 and a twelve month high of $205.59.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. UniFirst had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 23.91%.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.