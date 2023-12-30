Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 14,578 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.2% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $93,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after buying an additional 341,369,646 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,662,445,000 after buying an additional 3,605,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,347,224,000 after buying an additional 2,349,841 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $245.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.41. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $246.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

