Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Decreased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,903 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.62. 1,228,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $246.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.41.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

