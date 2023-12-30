Uniphar (LON:UPR) Trading Down 0.9%

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 223.22 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 224 ($2.85). Approximately 6,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 34,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 226 ($2.87).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 198.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 225.59. The company has a market cap of £611.56 million, a PE ratio of 1,600.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.49.

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

