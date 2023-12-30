United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UNFI. UBS Group upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $964.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $43.95.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $239,951.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $239,951.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Howard purchased 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $75,103.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 141,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,687.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth $3,345,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 16.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 7.1% during the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,744,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,095,000 after acquiring an additional 116,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at $41,311,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 349.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 16,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

