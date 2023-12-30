United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. State Street Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,260,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,716,829,000 after purchasing an additional 317,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,430,504,000 after buying an additional 388,258 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,387,461,000 after buying an additional 1,457,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,649. The company has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

