UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Update

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 264.3% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

UOL Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UOLGY opened at $19.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99. UOL Group has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

UOL Group Company Profile

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

