UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Update

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 264.3% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
UOL Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UOLGY opened at $19.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99. UOL Group has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $22.40.
UOL Group Company Profile
