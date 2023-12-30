Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.43. 1,230,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,942,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.38.

Uranium Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uranium Energy news, CFO Pat Obara sold 37,755 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $228,417.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 792,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,905.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 58.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,998,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,727 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

