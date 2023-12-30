Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.89

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and traded as high as $18.72. Urban Edge Properties shares last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 625,454 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on UE

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $101.73 million during the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 10.19%. Research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

Institutional Trading of Urban Edge Properties

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 63.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.