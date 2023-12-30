US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 221.7% from the November 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock. F M Investments LLC increased its position in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF alerts:

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:UTWO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.34. The stock had a trading volume of 45,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,439. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $49.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average of $48.06.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%.

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.