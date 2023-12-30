Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Short Interest Update

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the November 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 660,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Albert Friedberg purchased 3,000,000 shares of Vaccinex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,747,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,794. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaccinex
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCNX. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vaccinex in the third quarter worth about $768,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Vaccinex by 417.0% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 717,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 578,764 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vaccinex by 391.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 120,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vaccinex by 16.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 104,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Vaccinex by 250.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 99,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70,805 shares in the last quarter. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vaccinex Trading Up 0.7 %
Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
About Vaccinex
Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.
