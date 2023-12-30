Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 36 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,347 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.27.

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,970,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,970,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,640,524. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $406.89 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $413.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $372.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

