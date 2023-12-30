Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,235 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 324.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 408.2% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 25,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $11,298,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $241.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.58 and its 200 day moving average is $222.74. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $246.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

