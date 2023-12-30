Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,684 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE NEE opened at $60.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $86.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

