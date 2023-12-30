Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% in the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $225.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

