Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 81,788 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 90,800.0% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $282,000.

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $105.23 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $83.77 and a 1 year high of $105.85. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.03.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

