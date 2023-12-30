Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $236.56 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $260.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.41 and a 200-day moving average of $213.99.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

