Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,653. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $133.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.79. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $136.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.