Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 115.8% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,801,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,088,000 after buying an additional 835,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,248,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,440,000 after buying an additional 454,688 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $77.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $78.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.