Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $842,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 261,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period.

VXUS stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.35. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

