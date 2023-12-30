Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,853 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BP by 2,828.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BP during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.10.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.33%.

BP Company Profile

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.