Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 98,557.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,977,000 after buying an additional 16,718,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $408,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $93.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $94.29.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

