Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,731 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

WMT stock opened at $157.65 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.44 and a 200-day moving average of $158.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S. Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,985,403 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

